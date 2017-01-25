Brinker International stung by soft traffic

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) reports comparable sales fell during FQ2 on sharply lower traffic (-3.1% system-wide).

Comp growth by brand: Chili's company-owned -3.3%; Maggiano's -0.8%; Chili's franchise -3.5%.

Restaurant operating margin as a percentage of sales fell 100 bps to 15.1%.

Restaurant labor costs increased significantly as a percentage of sales during the quarter due to higher wages and bonuses.

The company ended the quarter with 1,658 stores.

"Our overall performance was hurt by a much weaker-than-expected casual dining category," notes CEO Wyman Roberts.