Futures higher as Dow tries to breach 20K

While there's another deluge of earnings reports on tap, traders are focusing on yesterday's record highs for U.S. equities and a possible Dow 20,000 milestone later today.

U.S stock index futures are now up by 0.3% , after Asia and Europe displayed a sea of green.

Eyes are also on the next set of executive orders from President Trump after he cleared the path for key oil pipelines and rolled back some environmental rules.

Oil is down 1% to $52.65/bbl, gold is 0.6% lower at $1204/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.47%.

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, RWL, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, LLSP, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV, TALL