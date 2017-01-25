Sell-side chimes in on Santander results; ADRs up 2.7% premarket

Q4 was better than expected and included improvement in asset quality and slightly higher capital ratios, say analysts.

The bad loans ratio of 3.94% compared to 4.15% three months earlier, and the CET1 ratio was 10.55%.

Jefferies (which rates SAN underperform) says lower loan loss provisions were behind the beat, slightly offset by higher costs.

Barclays (overweight) notes stronger net interest income and lower provisions. Spain and the U.K. outperformed expectations, while the U.S. was notably weak.

Speaking at a news conference after the results, Chairman Ana Botin says the bank has seen no negative impact in the U.K. from the Brexit vote, but does expect some effect to Mexican operations thanks to the new president.

Source: Bloomberg

Shares +2.7% premarket

