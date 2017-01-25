Pacira teams up with DePuy to promote Exparel for ortho procedures; shares ahead 5% premarket

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) inks an agreement with DePuy Sythes Sales to promote the use of EXPAREL (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) for orthopedic procedures in the U.S.

DePuy sales reps, specializing in joint reconstruction, spine, sports medicine and trauma, will supplement the Pacira field sales force by educating customers in the hospital surgical suite and ambulatory surgery settings about EXPAREL. Pacira sale reps will continue to act as the overall EXPAREL account managers while concentrating on soft tissue surgeons in key specialties and anesthesiologists.

Financial terms are not disclosed.

EXPAREL is a liposome injection of bupivacaine, a non-opioid anesthetic, indicated for the treatment of postsurgical pain.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the arrangement.