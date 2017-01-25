Loan slowdown at New York Community Bank

Multifamily loans in Q4 of $1.155B vs. $1.276B in Q3 and $2.779B a year ago. Total mortgage loans of $1.525 vs. $1.741B in Q3 and $3.3B a year ago. Bank notes a general decline in loan demand from last year's record levels, with the slowdown worsened by the post-election jump in interest rates.

With the Astoria deal fallen through and the company's assets still bumping up near the $50B SIFI threshold, CEO Joseph Ficalora says he's focused on controlling growth until the bank can find a large deal to push it well past $50B.

Conference call at 8:30 ET

Previously: New York Community Bancorp misses by $0.03, misses on net interest income (Jan. 25)

NYCB flat premarket