GE proposes investing in Nigeria's ailing oil refineries

GE is proposing an investment in Nigeria's oil refineries, potentially convening a consortium of companies to improve capacity at the run-down facilities, which also are subject to frequent pipeline attacks.

GE's plan and similar promises from companies such as Eni to work with Nigeria to rehabilitate the country's three oil refineries could help the government as it tries to reduce costly imported oil products.

Nigeria's Minister of State for Petroleum Resources has said that Chevron and Total also were interested in working on the refineries.