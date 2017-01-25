More Boeing deliveries expected in 2017

Core operating earnings of $2.06B, or $2.47 per share vs. $1.26B, or $1.60 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue by segment: Commercial Airplanes +1%; Military Aircraft -18%; Network & Space Systems -8%; Global Services & Support -8%.

Commercial Airplanes booked 288 net orders during Q4. Backlog remains strong with more than 5,700 airplanes valued at $416B.

During the quarter, the company repurchased 3.7M shares for $500M and paid $672M in dividends.

Outlook for 2017: Core EPS of $9.10-$9.30; Revenues of $90.5B-$92.5B; Commercial deliveries of 760-765 planes (compared to 748 in 2016).

BA +1.3% premarket

Q4 results