PetroChina issues profit warning, names new CFO

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) says full-year 2016 net income fell 70%-80% Y/Y, citing lower international oil prices and domestic natural gas prices dropping “drastically” from the previous year.

PTR reported net income of 35.5B yuan ($5.16B) in 2015, which means profit last year may have fallen to as low as 7.1B yuan, down for a third straight year to the lowest since at least 1996.

Also, PTR appoints Chai Shouping, currently the company's general manager of finance, as its new CFO, effective immediately.