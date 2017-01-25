Barrick Gold estimates 2016 gold production fell nearly 10%

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) announces preliminary full-year 2016 gold production of 5.52M oz., at the high end of its guidance for 5.25M-5.55M oz. but 9.8% lower than the 2015 total of 6.12M oz.; 1.52M oz. of gold were produced in Q4.

ABX also estimates 2016 all-in sustaining costs came in at or slightly below the low end of its forecast of $740-$775/oz. of gold, compared with 2015 all-in sustaining costs of $831/oz.

Preliminary full-year copper production was 415M lbs., down 18% Y/Y but also in line with production guidance of 380M-430M lbs.