JPMorgan poaches more than $1T in custodial assets from State Street - WSJ

According to the report, JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) has inked a deal to be the custodian for more than $1T of BlackRock assets, poaching the business from State Street (NYSE:STT).

It will take JPMorgan about two years to bring the assets onto its $20.5T platform, and the move could bring the bank past State Street to number two in the business (BNY Mellon is #1 with about $28T).

State Street reported its Q4 this morning (a sizable beat), with assets under custody of $21.7T, but it's unclear if this loss was reflected. The bank's slide presentation does say BlackRock has moved some of its assets.

In addition to tens of millions of dollars of annual fees at stake, JPMorgan's corporate and investment bank head Daniel Pinto has spoken of a 95% overlap between the investment banking and market businesses.