AbbVie launches mid-stage studies of anti-tau antibody in early Alzheimer's and PSP

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) initiates two Phase 2 clinical trials assessing Fast Track- and Orphan Drug-tagged ABBV-8E12, an investigational anti-tau antibody, in patients with early Alzheimer's disease (AD) and progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), a brain disorder that affects movement, gait, balance and speech.

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled AD study will enroll ~400 subjects. The primary endpoint is clinical dementia rating - sum of boxes. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated final data collection date for the primary endpoint is April 2020. The estimated study completion date is March 2021.

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled PSP study will enroll ~180 subjects. The primary endpoint is the change in total score of a rating scale called PSP-RS from baseline to week 52. The estimated final data collection date for the primary endpoint is May 2019. The estimated study completion date is September 2019.

The company licensed ABBV-8E12, a humanized antibody, from C2N Diagnostics in 2015.