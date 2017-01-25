Alcoa upgraded at Deutsche Bank, Citi after Q4 results

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) +2.8% premarket after reporting Q4 results with revenue and EBITDA ahead of analyst expectations, which prompted upgrades at Deutsche Bank and Citigroup.

Shares are upgraded to Hold from Sell with a $30 price target at Deutsche Bank, which says "rising commodity prices are proving to be a boon, with the alumina segment more than doubling EBITDA margins Q/Q to ~$48/ton."

With AA guiding 2017 EBITDA of $2.1B-$2.3B, significantly ahead of expectations, the firm believes the company might be able to generate $1.5B of free cash flow, which would be sufficient to retire all its net debt and pay down a third of its unfunded pension balance.

Shares are upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citi with a $45 price target, saying the stock could be worth $74 "if all goes well."