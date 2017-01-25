JPMorgan and Intuit reach agreement over security

Ending a long standoff between a giant of the financial world and a big player in fintech, JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) customers will be able to check account information on Intuit's (NASDAQ:INTU) websites - Mint.com, TurboTax, Quickbooks - without having to share their Chase passwords.

Details are expected to be presented later this morning.

Source: WSJ

This issue came to a head more than a year ago, when several big banks temporarily cut off the flow of information to fintech websites, including Intuit's. It's expected that today's deal will lead to agreements with a number of other bank and fintech players.