Investors place their bets ahead of Chinese New Year

The casino sector had a strong day in Hong Kong as speculation ramps up that the Chinese New Year holiday will bring in large traffic to Macau.

Investors are positioning themselves ahead of the week-long break for Chinese markets that begins Friday and the two-day New Year hiatus for Hong Kong trading.

Gainers earlier today in Hong Kong included Wynn Macau +4.0% , Galaxy Entertainment +2.4% , MGM China +1.9% , Sands China +1.3% and SJM Holdings +2.8% , Melco International +1.6% .

Also in the mix, Las Vegas Sands discloses earnings after the bell. Analysts expect the company to report revenue of $3.12B and EPS of $0.66. Comments from management on Chinese New Year expectations, VIP trends and the potential Raiders NFL deal could tip sentiment.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY, WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF, LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY, MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Crown (NASDAQ:MPEL).

Related ETF: BJK.