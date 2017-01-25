More on Rockwell Automation's FQ1

Adjusted income of $227.3M, or $1.75 per share vs. $197.6M, or $1.49 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Segment sales: Architecture & Software +8.3%; Control Products & Solutions +1.3%.

Free cash flow of $271.4M and cash flow provided by operating activities of $310.8M.

"We returned to organic growth in our largest market, the U.S., and we saw double-digit growth in emerging markets," CEO Blake Moret declared.

Increased guidance for fiscal 2017: Adjusted EPS to $5.95-$6.35 (from $5.85-$6.25), on sales growth of 1% to 5% vs. the prior year.

ROK +3.5% premarket

FQ1 results