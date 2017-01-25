Perry Ellis expands Nike Swim distribution in Europe

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) announces that it entered into Nike Swim distribution agreements in Europe.

The company reports a deal with Action Sports Sportartikel GmbH Group for Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg. A deal with Tennis Fashion AB for Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark and Proged Group for Spain and Portugal are also disclosed.

The Nike swimwear lines are planned for spring and summer introductions.

“These collaborations will accelerate our strategy to extend the global reach of our portfolio of leading brands,” says Perry CEO Oscar Feldenkreis.

