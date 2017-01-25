Eisai's Lenvima successful in late-stage study in liver cancer

A Phase 3 clinical trial assessing Eisai's (OTCPK:ESALY) Lenvima (lenvatinib) for the first-line treatment of unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) achieved its primary endpoint of demonstrating non-inferiority (no worse than) to sorafenib [Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) NEXAVAR].

The company plans to discuss the data with global regulatory authorities and present it at an upcoming medical conference.

Lenvatinib is a receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor that inhibits multiple VEGF (vascular endothelial growth factor) receptors which play key roles in the growth of cancer cells. Interfering with the receptors' activity slows the progression of cancer by restricting the blood supply to the tumors (antiangiogenesis).

The FDA first approved Lenvima in February 2015 for treatment-resistant thyroid cancer. It approved Lenvima, in combination with Novartis' Afinitor, to treat advanced kidney cancer in May 2016.