Tribune Media chief Liguori to step down in March

Tribune Media (NYSE:TRCO) CEO Peter Liguori will exit in March, which could speed the company's shift into a more broadcast-focused organization.

That may clear the way for Steve Mosko, former head of TV for Sony, who's reportedly been looking to raise money to make a play for the company (and now faces a likely more deal-friendly environment).

Korn Ferry has been retained to search for a new chief; Boardmember Peter Kern will act as interim CEO.

Liguori, who's run Tribune since it emerged from bankruptcy in 2013, said selling noncore assets like Gracenote (heading to Nielsen for $560M) makes it time for a new leader to steer the company. Tribune spun off its publishing assets the next year into what is now Tronc.