Analysts weigh in favorably on Bob Evans deals

Maxim says it's unlikely that another bidder will step out for the Bob Evans (NASDAQ:BOBE) restaurant business due to the poor sales trends at the chain.

The investment firm also thinks Golden Gate may explore a sale-leaseback arrangement with Bob Evans. There's a nod of approval for the purchaes of Pineland Farms.

CL King is also positive on the Bob Evans developments. Analyst Michael Gallo sees another 10% bump for BOBE shares.

