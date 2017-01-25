Dow poised to hit 20K as trading set to open

Stock futures indicate a higher open, with the Dow poised to push past the 20K mark; Dow and Nasdaq +0.5% , S&P +0.4% .

Major European indexes trade higher across the board, with Germany's DAX +1.6% , France's CAC +1.1% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.5% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei jumped +1.4% , snapping a two-day skid, while China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.2% .

Earnings have provided the premarket focus, as several companies have reported quarterly results between yesterday's close and today's open; Boeing ( +1.5% ), Alcoa ( +3% ), Texas Instruments ( +0.9% ) and Seagate Technology ( +13.4% ) are some of the most notable advancers, while United Technologies ( -0.5% ) and Textron ( -8.8% ) are indicated lower following disappointing results.

U.S. Treasury prices are lower, with the benchmark 10-year yield up 2 bps at 2.49%.

U.S. crude oil -0.6% at $52.82/bbl, despite a slight drop in the U.S. Dollar Index.

Still ahead: EIA petroleum inventories