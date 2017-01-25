Dow poised to hit 20K as trading set to open

Stock futures indicate a higher open, with the Dow poised to push past the 20K mark; Dow and Nasdaq +0.5%, S&P +0.4%.
Major European indexes trade higher across the board, with Germany's DAX +1.6%, France's CAC +1.1% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.5%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei jumped +1.4%, snapping a two-day skid, while China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.2%.
Earnings have provided the premarket focus, as several companies have reported quarterly results between yesterday's close and today's open; Boeing (+1.5%), Alcoa (+3%), Texas Instruments (+0.9%) and Seagate Technology (+13.4%) are some of the most notable advancers, while United Technologies (-0.5%) and Textron (-8.8%) are indicated lower following disappointing results.
U.S. Treasury prices are lower, with the benchmark 10-year yield up 2 bps at 2.49%.
U.S. crude oil -0.6% at $52.82/bbl, despite a slight drop in the U.S. Dollar Index.
Still ahead: EIA petroleum inventories