Freeport opens -6% as Q4 earnings fall short, copper output seen slowing

Freeport McMoRan (FCX -6.1% ) opens sharply lower after Q4 earnings came in well short of Wall Street expectations, and revenues rose 24% Y/Y to $4.38B; shares have surged 23% YTD and more than tripled over the past year.

FCX says it sold 1.2B lbs. of copper during Q4, up from 1.12B lbs. in the year-ago quarter, and 430K oz. of gold, vs. 350K oz. a year ago.

FCX says it expects to sell ~4.1B lbs. of copper in 2017, down from 4.65B in full-year 2016, but sees 2017 gold sales doubling Y/Y to 2.2M oz.

CEO Richard Adkerson says the company cut its debt by $8.4B and generated $6.6B in its asset divestment program during the year.

FCX forecasts 2017 capex of ~$1.8B after totaling $2.8B for 2016.

FCX's exports of copper concentrate from Indonesia have been halted since Jan. 12 when a ban on shipping unprocessed ore out of the country came into effect; the company said earlier today that it expected to resume exports from Indonesia "soon."