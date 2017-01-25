BeiGene launches late-stage study of BGB-3111 in WM; shares up 2%

BeiGene (BGNE +2.2% ) initiates a Phase 3 clinical trial assessing lead product candidate BGB-3111 for the treatment of a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma called Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM).

The study will compare the efficacy of BGB-3111 to AbbVie's (ABBV -0.1% ) IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib) as determined by the combined rate of complete responses and very good partial responses. Eligible participants will be tested for a mutation in a gene called MYD88, then assigned to one of two cohorts.

BGB-3111 is a small molecule inhibitor of an enzyme called Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) which plays a key role in B cell development. The company says its is more selective that ibrutinib with less off-target inhibition of other kinases.