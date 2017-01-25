SoCalGas pulls gas from Aliso Canyon as cold hits service area

Sempra Energy's (SRE -0.4% ) SoCalGas unit said yesterday that it had withdrawn natural gas from its Aliso Canyon storage facility for the first time since January a year ago to support the reliability of the region's gas and electricity systems as cold weather stressed its pipeline network.

SoCalGas has only limited access to fuel at Aliso Canyon following the massive methane leak from the facility during October 2015 through February 2016.

California agencies had said that SoCalGas could have difficulty meeting a forecast peak gas demand of 5.2B cf on the coldest days this winter without fuel from the facility.