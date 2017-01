A steep tax proposal on tobacco and soda in Saudi Arabia is now in front of King Salman for his review after being approved by the General Authority of Zakat and Tax, reports Bloomberg.

The regulation will see tobacco and energy drinks taxed at 100%, while soft drinks are hit with a 50% tax. Government officials aim to implement the tax in April.

Major multinationals such as Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) and Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) have been prepping for the Saudi tax development.