Freeport loses $188M tax appeal, Indonesian provincial government says

The government of Indonesia's Papua province, home of Freeport McMoRan's (FCX -3.5% ) giant Grasberg copper mine, says a tax court rejected a lawsuit lodged by the company over a 2.5T rupiah ($188M) claim for taxes on water used from local rivers during 2011-15.

FCX, which used the water to suspend its tailings in the Ajkwa River, had argued that a substantially lower tax rate should be applied, as set out in its contract of work signed in 1991.

FCX is one of Indonesia's biggest taxpayers, with direct contributions of more than $16B to the economy in taxes, royalties, dividends and other payments during 1992-2015, according to company data.