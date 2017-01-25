Gold tumbles back below $1,200 as Dow tops 20K

To paraphrase Joe Rosenberg, you can have Dow 20K, or you can have gold above $1,200, but you can't have both.

With the bulls back in charge in equities, gold's month long rally is being snuffed out for now. The metal's lower by 1.2% this morning to $1,197 per ounce.

Gold had bottomed at about $1,130 per ounce in mid/late-December before rallying to as high as $1,220 just a few days ago.

GLD -0.95%

