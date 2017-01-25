Heard on United Tech's conference call

United Tech (UTX -2%) CEO Gregory Hayes said the company is not planning "big M&A" and will be "disciplined with capital deployment in 2017.
Increasing R&D spending at Otis, CCS units.
Has "high confidence" in continued share repurchases this year.
Pratt & Whitney is committed to cost reductions on the F-35 engine.
Addressing "durability issues" on the GTF engine, but said fundamentals are "sound."
Tax reform is a "huge opportunity" and could help bring cash back from overseas. It's also the "biggest single issue" the company is focused on.
Forex remains a "watch item" for 2017... looking at economic environments in China, Europe.