10-year Treasury yield pushes back over 2.50%

Continuing its highly volatile action this year, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield is higher by nearly four basis points today, and back over 2.50% - this as the Dow tops the 20K level and gold sinks below $1,200 per ounce.

Looking overseas, the German 10-year Bund yield is up five basis points to 0.46% - its highest level in more than a year.

The big rise in German yields come amid some hawkish comments from ECB board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger, notes Peter Boockvar, though she is German, and hawkish is what Germans do.

Having previously called European yields an "accident waiting to happen," Boockvar ups the rhetoric to a "train wreck waiting to happen."

The bearish case for U.S. Treasurys is well known (and well bought into). One wonders what might happen to U.S. yields though, if a European train wreck does take place.

