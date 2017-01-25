Guided Therapeutics closes LuViva distribution deal in China; shares up 46%

Guided Therapeutics (OTCQB:GTHP +45.5% ) inks an agreement with Shandong Yaohua Medical Instrument Corporation to exclusively distribute, sale and manufacture the LuViva Advanced Cervical Scan in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau. It will be responsible for conducting the necessary clinical studies to support a marketing application in China.

Under the terms of the agreement, Shandong will pay a $1M license fee, in addition to an earlier payment of $50K, and will buy at least 10 LuViva systems this year. It will also pay royalties on disposables once CFDA approval is obtained. Guided has agreed to issue $1M in common stock to Shandong.

Once Shandong scales up production, it will supply Guided with LuViva systems for its global requirements.