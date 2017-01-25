Junk bonds extremely overvalued - Marty Fridson

Fridson's fair value estimate for the option-adjusted spread on the BAML U.S. High Yield Index fell to 659 basis points in December from 678 bps a month earlier. The actual spread fell to 422 bps from 467.

The net effect pushed the actual-minus-estimated differential to negative 237 bps from 211.

That's 1.9 standard deviations below the norm, says Fridson - extreme overvaluation by his definition.

Updating to January 20, the spread has narrowed even more (though up from an interim low hit on Jan. 6).

