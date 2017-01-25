NYCB -7%, a rare bank decliner today

The banking sector is lit up bright green today, with the KRE up 1.5% and KBE ahead the same amount.
Among those gaining after earnings results are Valley National (VLY +4.3%) and Huntington Bancshares (HBAN +2.9%).
Fading that action in a big way, however, is New York Community Bancorp (NYCB -6.9%) after missing estimates and noting weaker demand for the multifamily loans in which it specializes. Net interest margins slimmed as well (when excluding prepayment income) - by five bps Q/Q to 2.86%. Management's outlook for 2017 NIM is also soft.
Dropping alongside NYCB is its former target Astoria Financial (AF -1.3%).
