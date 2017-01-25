Nielsen to issue $500M in private debt offering

Nielsen (NLSN +1% ) is planning to offer $500M in debt, through its unit the Nielsen Co.

The company will issue $500M in senior notes due 2025 in a private offering. Proceeds are planned for general purposes, which might include "capital expenditures, working capital and redemption or repayment of debt, and if applicable, to fund a portion of the purchase price for its previously announced acquisition of Gracenote from Tribune Media Company."

The offering isn't contingent on the success of the Gracenote acquisition, though. Nielsen agreed to a $560M deal for Gracenote in December.