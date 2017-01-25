Santander Consumer -5%; BTIG's Palmer defends

Applauding the company's decision to adopt more disciplined underwriting standards in a highly competitive auto lending market, BTIG's Mark Palmer says Santander Consumer (SC -5.4% ) is still paying for its more aggressive approach from the past.

Its vintage 2015 loans were more heavily mixed to subprime borrowers, and much of this morning's miss can be attributed to higher-than-expected provisions - $686M vs. consensus $637M - related those loans.

Reiterating his Buy rating and $17 price target ( 30% upside ), Palmer acknowledges the challenges - balancing loan growth and credit quality, maximizing recoveries as used car prices fall, reviving Chrysler Capital volumes, finding a buyer for its personal lending portfolio - but says the stock price at 5.4x next year's expected EPS already reflects those issues.

