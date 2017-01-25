Strike looms as workers at BHP's Escondida copper mine reject wage offer

Unionized workers at BHP Billiton's (BHP -0.3% ) Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, reject the company's latest wage offer and ask workers to vote for an extended strike.

The tough bargaining at Escondida, seen as a benchmark for the copper industry, follows a 25%-plus drop in copper prices since the last wage deal was reached four years ago.

BHP, which controls Escondida with a 57.5% - Rio Tinto (RIO -0.5% ) holds a 30% stake, with the rest owned by Japan's JECO - expects the mine to produce 1.07M metric tons of copper for the full year ending in June.

