Analysts go neutral on Verizon after earnings letdown

Verizon (VZ -0.6% ) is seeing a set of downgrades today in the wake of disappointing earnings, though it's following the market to recover from an initial dip of as much as 2.6% .

FBR cut the stock to Market Perform and set its price target at $52, implying 3.8% upside from yesterday's close. Raymond James also cut to Market Perform.

RBC sees more challenging fundamentals for the wireless giant as well, cutting to Sector Perform with a $51 price target. Verizon's wireless revenues beat RBC's expectations, but device incentives provided a 380-basis point hit to margins.

RBC's Jonathan Atkin and team expect hot sector competition continuing in 2017, with T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) still an aggressive threat to take share.

Previously: Analysts: Verizon growth prospects likely to disappoint (Jan. 24 2017)

Previously: Verizon -4.4% after earnings; Cuts, rebuild at Go90 (Jan. 24 2017)