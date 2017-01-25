Line -8.15%; Q4 2016 revenue and profit below expectations, global user growth nominal

Line (NASDAQ:LN) registered FY 2016 profit of ¥7.56B ($66.5 million) over a net loss of ¥7.58B in the year-ago period and operating profit of ¥19.9B over ¥1.96B a year ago, primarily driven by advertising revenues, which increased in Line's 2016 fourth quarter 48% Y/Y, while comprising 40% of total revenue for the year.

Concern, however, is on operating profit of ¥1.6B compared to estimates of ¥5.34B for the period three months ended December 31, sales of ¥37.5B compared to estimates of ¥38.7B during that same time frame, minimal Y/Y (+1%) global user growth at 217M and declining digital stickers (-9.6% Y/Y) and content (-7.5%) revenue growth.

As shares move roughly 16% below Line's IPO trade, derivation of revenue from additional sources, such as new as products, and user growth acceleration are areas under observation.

FY 2017 outlook not provided, with the company citing challenges of estimating smartphone app market.

Earnings presentation

Earnings release

6-K