BP warns of price pressures from long-term oil glut in latest energy outlook

Global demand for energy is expected to increase by ~30% to 2035 but petroleum supplies will remain abundant, BP says in its 2017 energy outlook that suggests oil companies should brace for prolonged pressure from weak prices.

The report says the world contains twice as much recoverable oil available than anticipated demand between now and 2050, making it likely that some oil reserves will never be extracted and sparking more competition between companies and producer nations to ensure their assets are not left stranded as demand gradually shifts from fossil fuels to cleaner forms of energy.

The result likely would be “quite significant pressure to dampen long-run prices,” according to Spencer Dale, BP’s chief economist, in comments that contradict the optimism that has returned to the oil market.

