Novartis aims for leadership position in oncology

Novartis (NVS +1.9% ) does not plan to stay in the back seat in immuno-oncology for long. In its Q4 presentation this morning, it stated that it is aiming for a "leadership position in oncology" by focusing on second-generation immunotherapies.

It says it is making rapid progress on 18 checkpoint and other targets and expects to be running 20 exploratory studies in the near term. It is closing in on a marketing application for childhood leukemia candidate CTL-019 (data readout from pivotal trial expected in Q2).

Merck (MRK -0.2% ), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY +1% ) and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) are the current leaders but the field is rapidly developing, especially related to the use of drug cocktails.

