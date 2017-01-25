Italy opens criminal probe into accounting scandal at BT Group

BT Group (BT +0.2% ) has stabilized after a 20% drop yesterday, precipitated by a £530M writedown in Italy, even as Italian prosecutors have opened a criminal probe into charges there.

The investigation is looking into allegations of false accounting and embezzlement and isn't focused on a specific individual for now.

The size of the writedown, vs. an original fall estimate of a £145M writedown, suggests the Italian business that BT thought was profitable was actually losing money for some time.

“As management they’re not going to get a second chance on this,” said a Charles Stanley analyst. “A concern is that the Italian business was really quite a small part of global BT, but has had quite a large impact on the overall balance sheet.”