Novartis' Enbrel biosimilar to remain on the shelf until 2018

Novartis (NVS +2% ) says its biosimilar to Amgen's (AMGN +1.5% ) Enbrel (etanercept), branded as Erelzi, won't be launched for at least another year while the patent infringement litigation plays out. Amgen maintains that Enbrel has patent protection until 2029.

The companies are also involved in a separate dispute over how quickly a biosimilar maker can sell its product, specifically whether it must wait 180 days before launching its version. The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear the case.

Previously: U.S. Supreme Court to hear suits over biosimilar approval process (Jan. 13)

Source: Reuters