Mortgage REITs looking pricey - DIY Investing Summit

Among the 25 Seeking Alpha contributors interviewed for Brian Bain's DIY Investing Summit, is mortgage REIT specialist ColoradoWealthManagementFund.

It's nearly one year ago to the day when panic selling in the sector took many of the names down double-digit percentages, and CWM's big regret for 2016 was not stepping into the carnage and buying.

The mREITs have rallied big since, and with discounts to NAV a lot slimmer today than they were a year ago, CWM is currently positioned more defensively than normal, with a cash allocation of 7-15%.

