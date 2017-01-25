Exxon exec praises "monumental" Paris climate agreement

Exxon Mobil (XOM +0.5% ) supports the 2015 Paris agreement to curb global warming as a “monumental” achievement, and adhering to the accord’s commitments are achievable and compatible with the company’s business strategy, VP for corporate strategic planning William Colton tells Bloomberg.

XOM “fully appreciates and acknowledges the risk posed by climate change,” Colton says, perhaps contradicting the new boss of former CEO Rex Tillerson, who is poised to become Pres. Trump's secretary of state.

XOM is facing investigations over what it knew and when about climate change, and has been fighting for months in various courts to block probes by attorneys general in New York and Massachusetts into whether the company has been misleading about the potential impact of climate change on its finances.