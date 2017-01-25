Amphenol -2.5%; Q1, FY 2017 forecasts below expectations

Q4 2016 results – revenue $1.65B (+15.4% Y/Y, $40M above estimates ), EPS $0.75 ( $0.03 above estimates )

Share repurchase – Two-year, $1B program authorized January 24, 2017.

Q1 2017 projections – revenue $1.495B-$1.535B (consensus $1.61B), EPS $0.65-$0.67 (consensus $0.72)

FY 2017 projections – revenue $6.34B-$6.5B (consensus $6.6B), EPS $2.84-$2.92 (consensus $2.97)

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) president and CEO R. Adam Norwitt: "The electronics revolution continues to create exciting, long-term growth opportunities for Amphenol. We remain very confident for the future, with new applications and higher performance requirements driving increased demand for our broadened range of high technology products across all of our diversified end markets. Our ongoing actions to strengthen our competitive advantages and build sustained financial strength, as well as our initiatives to expand our high technology product offering both organically and through our successful acquisition program, have created an excellent base for future performance. I am confident in the ability of our outstanding management team to dynamically adjust to the constantly changing environment, to continue to generate strong profitability and to further capitalize on the many opportunities to expand our market position."

