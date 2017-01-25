Wall Street moves south

Known as "nearshoring," the trend - in which banks move operations away from expensive financial centers like New York to places like Salt Lake City, or North Carolina, or Jacksonville (the focus of this particular article in Bloomberg) - isn't a new one.

It's a way to lower costs without heading out of the country - of particular import given the new leadership in D.C. In the case of Jacksonville, high-end corporate office space can be had for about $22 per square foot - roughly 25% of the rate in NYC. Bank employees in Jacksonville earn about 30% less than those in The Big Apple.

For workers, the cost of living is appreciably lower, commute times shorter, and a walk on the beach is possible at lunch. They do have to give up things like round-the-clock delivery of any imaginable food, though.

Among those with operations in Jacksonville: Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB), BofA (NYSE:BAC), Citigroup (NYSE:C), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).