Materials companies surge on Trump wall plans

Building materials companies moving higher after Pres. Trump signs executive orders enabling construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border, potentially fueling increased demand for cement, concrete and crushed stone.

Top gainers today include Martin Marietta Materials (MLM +2.8% ), which hit a record high, Vulcan Materials (VMC +1.6% ), Eagle Materials (EXP +2.8% ) and Germany’s HeidelbergCement (OTCPK:HDELY +4% ), which has said it would benefit from a border wall.

Trump's actions follow his green-lighting of big energy pipeline projects yesterday, which helped drive shares of specialty pipe maker Northwest Pipe (NWPX +2.2% ) 6% higher and another 2% today.