Materials companies surge on Trump wall plans

Building materials companies moving higher after Pres. Trump signs executive orders enabling construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border, potentially fueling increased demand for cement, concrete and crushed stone.
Top gainers today include Martin Marietta Materials (MLM +2.8%), which hit a record high, Vulcan Materials (VMC +1.6%), Eagle Materials (EXP +2.8%) and Germany’s HeidelbergCement (OTCPK:HDELY +4%), which has said it would benefit from a border wall.
Trump's actions follow his green-lighting of big energy pipeline projects yesterday, which helped drive shares of specialty pipe maker Northwest Pipe (NWPX +2.2%) 6% higher and another 2% today.
Also: USCR +3.3%, USG +0.8%, WMS +6.2%, GVA +2.8%, SUM +2.1%, CX +1.5%.