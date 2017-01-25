Logitech +14.7%; strong Q3 2017 recorded, FY 2017 outlook raised

Q3 2017 results – revenue $667 (+7.4% Y/Y, $23.52M above estimates ), EPS $0.56 ( $0.12 above estimates ), operating income $99M (+34% Y/Y), retail sales +13% in constant currency (record level), cash flow from operations (first nine months of FY 2017) $234M (vs. $151M Y/Y)

FY 2017 projections – 12%-13% retail sales growth in constant currency (from 8%-10% growth expected prior), $225M-$230M non-GAAP operating income (from $195M-$205M expected prior)

Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) president and CEO Bracken Darrell: "This Q3, our results exceeded expectations and were outstanding, with broad-based growth across all our regions and almost all product categories. We delivered both the highest retail revenue and the highest non-GAAP gross margin in Logitech’s 35-year history. Our strategy is working, and we are just at the beginning of our path to deliver what we’re capable of. We have significantly raised our outlook on the back of this performance."

