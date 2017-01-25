Moffett: Do Verizon and Disney need tie-up to compete in new world?

In the wake of analysts trying to solve the problem of future growth at Verizon (VZ -0.7% ) after its earnings disappointment, add M&A (and major M&A at that) to the list, says analyst Craig Moffett, with Disney (DIS +0.2% ) in mind.

"In a postelection world where strategy has seemingly become synonymous with deal making, many might argue that the answer for fixing Verizon can only be M&A," Moffett says in a research report. "And, at Verizon's size, that means M&A on a grand scale."

"Should Verizon try to buy or merge with Disney to vertically integrate like AT&T (T -0.1% )? ... Will (Verizon) need a content company to stand toe-to-toe with AT&T?"

AT&T's $85B deal for Time Warner (TWX -0.2% ) -- likely facing a friendlier administration in terms of media deals -- may be the enabler for a Verizon-Disney deal, he suggests, as Verizon could get diversification away from wireless service while Disney would get a world-class wireless/wireline network to distribute its content.