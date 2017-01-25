Analysts unexcited about Novartis' near-term prospects

Novartis' (NVS +2.7% ) Q4 results and 2017 outlook failed to arouse much enthusiasm from the analyst ranks.

Kepler Cheuvreux (Buy rating): R&D update shaping currently minimal consensus expectations for pipeline. Share buyback ($5B) a positive, should add 1 - 2% to EPS for 2017 and 2018. Cosentyx the current star.

Baader Helvea (Buy): Results in-line with expectations, margin improved, good performance in pharmaceuticals and Sandoz unit.

Citigroup (Neutral): Co. needs a transaction to restore mid-term competitive profile of oncology business. Not expectation of activity until unblinding of study data later this year. Few negative surprises but little to celebrate.

Berenberg (Hold): Company will have to execute extremely well in R&D to mitigate effects of two or three looming generic competitors. Alcon performance "very disappointing."

Source: Bloomberg