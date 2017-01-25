Boeing sees 787, higher 737 output boosting 2017 cash flow

Boeing (BA +4.8% ) rockets higher into new all-time high territory after easily beating Q4 earnings expectations and investors overlook

Investors are focusing on cash flow, overlooking lukewarm guidance for FY 2017 EPS of $9.10-$9.30, below the analyst consensus estimate of $9.31, on revenue of $90.5B-$92.5B, below consensus views for $93.1B.

But Boeing forecasts 2017 operating cash flow to increase to $10.75B from a record $10.5B in 2016; the company generated $7.7B in operating cash flow at the end of Q3, indicating it would hit its ~$10B target for the year, but the final year-end figure beat consensus estimates of $10.4B.

Boeing expects to deliver more planes in 2017 despite plans to cut output of its 777 model by 40% this year, counting on higher output of its workhorse 737 and 737 MAX models and the 787 Dreamliner to make up the difference.

"We think this release is pretty boring - and boring is good," says Vertical Research Partners analyst Robert Stallard.

Q4 performance review