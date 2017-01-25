Steel Dynamics -7% after results; more pain for AK Steel

Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $1.2B was shy of estimates, according to Bloomberg. And based on brief qualitative outlook commentary, Q1 2017 estimates appear optimistic, says BMO. Steel Dynamics (STLD -7%).
It's day two of losses for AK Steel (AKS -6.2%), with JPMorgan downgrading to Neutral, and Jefferies reiterating a Buy rating, but cutting its price target.
Previously: AK Steel reverses sharply, -3.5% as shipments continue to fall (Jan. 24)
Peers: Nucor (NUE -2.8%), U.S. Steel (X -5.3%), ArcelorMittal (MT -2.4%), Reliance Steel (RS -1.7%), Commercial Metals (CMC +1.6%).
Now read: Are The Steel Bulls Still In Charge? »